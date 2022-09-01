Studies find link between processed foods and cancer

Officials say ready-to-eat meals are often less healthy than natural food because of the...
Officials say ready-to-eat meals are often less healthy than natural food because of the addition of items like chemical additives, sugars and salts.(MGN)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 8:58 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - People may want to turn away from chips and choose a grilled chicken salad.

According to two studies published Wednesday in the British Medical Journal, those who eat pre-packaged food items like frozen pizzas and hot dogs are more likely to have major health problems.

The U.S.-based study, which was based on more than 200,000 people over nearly three decades discovered a link between those types of food and colorectal cancer in men.

The second study, based on 22,000 people in Italy found that ultra-processed and nutrient-poor foods both increased the risk of early death, especially from cardiovascular diseases.

Officials say ready-to-eat meals are often less healthy than natural food because of the addition of items like chemical additives, sugars and salts.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Central Texas pursuit ends with two dead in Fort Worth
Body cam video released: Pursuit in Central Texas ends with hostage, gunman dead in Fort Worth
Mederis Shaw, 33, was arrested and booked on Aug. 22 into the Coryell County Jail after...
Texas Department of Criminal Justice corrections officer arrested in Coryell County
LEFT TO RIGHT: Betsy Ayers Robinson, Elizabeth Ann Romero, and Cody Gene Ayers.
Two Gatesville residents arrested on charges related to murder of Waco woman Elizabeth Romero
Mark Elliott Jones, 49, of McKinney, was sentenced to 35 years in prison without the...
Child’s letter to God leads to arrest, conviction of Texas pedophile
In a now viral video recorded by the victims, Esmeralda Upton is seen assaulting and...
Victims are speaking out after woman who assaulted, yelled racial slurs at them is arrested

Latest News

The FBI photo shows the cover pages of a smattering of paperclip-bound classified documents —...
Trump documents: Judge to hear arguments on outside expert
FILE - This exhibit from video released by the House Select Committee, shows a deposition with...
Oath Keepers’ lawyer arrested in connection with Jan. 6
The U.S. National Hurricane Center says additional strengthening is forecast and the storm is...
Tropical Storm Danielle forms in the Atlantic
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Texas Governor Greg Abbott
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s office calls Gov. Greg Abbott’s migrant busing strategy “racist”
Grady Lambert was hit by a truck while running in Amarillo, Texas, while on a cross-country trek.
Man hit by truck while running across the country for a cause, not expected to survive