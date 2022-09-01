Tropical Storm Danielle forms in the Atlantic

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says additional strengthening is forecast and the storm is...
The U.S. National Hurricane Center says additional strengthening is forecast and the storm is expected to become a hurricane in two days or so.(National Hurricane Center)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Danielle has formed Thursday in the Atlantic, but is not currently a threat to any land.

The storm’s maximum sustained winds were near 40 mph.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says additional strengthening is forecast and the storm is expected to become a hurricane in two days or so.

The storm is centered about 960 miles west of the Azores and is moving east near 2 mph.

The hurricane center says the storm is expected to meander in the Atlantic over the next few days.

