Tropical Storm Danielle forms in the Atlantic
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Danielle has formed Thursday in the Atlantic, but is not currently a threat to any land.
The storm’s maximum sustained winds were near 40 mph.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center says additional strengthening is forecast and the storm is expected to become a hurricane in two days or so.
The storm is centered about 960 miles west of the Azores and is moving east near 2 mph.
The hurricane center says the storm is expected to meander in the Atlantic over the next few days.
