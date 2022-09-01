Waco man sentenced in death of woman struck, killed by stray bullet

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A 20-year-old Waco man was sentenced to 30 years in prison Thursday in the March 2021 shooting death of a woman police said was killed by a stray bullet while sitting in her apartment.

Jeremiah Raeshun Hicks pleaded guilty to murder and aggravated assault charges in plea agreements that called for concurrent 30 year and 20-year sentences. Judge Thomas West of Waco’s 19th State District Court accepted Hicks’ guilty plea and sent him to prison in the death of Amber Fullbright, 33, who died after being shot on a couch while staying at the Kate Ross Apartments on South 11th Street.

The aggravated assault conviction is related to a man who was shot during the same incident.

Hicks must earn credit for serving at least 15 years in prison before he can seek parole. His attorney, Jonathan Sibley, said Hicks and another man were involved in a confrontation and shots were fired. Fullbright was not involved and was an innocent victim, he said.

“Mr. Hicks is remorseful about the outcome of this incident,” Sibley said. “It was not at all his intent. He hopes he can move past this, serve his sentence and get back home to his family.”

Police investigators have said they think Fullbright was killed by a stray bullet about 2 a.m. as officers were responding to a report of multiple gunshots fired and a wounded man at South 12th Street and Cleveland Avenue.

According to an arrest affidavit, witnesses saw Hicks in the front seat of a gray Ford sedan at the time of the shootings. One of the witnesses told police Hicks fired multiple shots at Daylon Oliver, who was with another man who reported Hicks was a passenger in a car that tried to run him over the previous day.

The witness told police Hicks called him and Oliver over to a car in the 1100 block of Ross Avenue, according to the affidavit. When Oliver approached the car, the witness said he heard several gunshots from inside the car and Oliver was hit in both arms and the lower torso, the affidavit states.

Police said Oliver underwent surgery for his wounds.

According to the affidavit, police received a call the next day from a man who said Fullbright was staying at his apartment. He said she had health issues and it was not unusual for her to sleep a lot. He tried to wake her up the next afternoon and saw blood on her neck and a bullet hole in the window.

COPYRIGHT 2022 KWTX TV. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.