Westfest offering new amusement rides from a top contractor in the state, opening early this year to give a free ‘sneak peek’ of the rides

WEST, Texas (KWTX) - The city of West’s annual Czech-heritage fair, Westfest, is opening tonight to give event goers an opportunity to check out the new rides from one of the top amusement park providers in the state of Texas.

Talley Amusements is servicing Westfest for the first time this year. This traveling amusement park service also provides rides for the State Fair of Texas.

The vice president of Westfest, Brain Muska, said the company is one of the top contractors in the state, and they will be at the small city of West’s big Westfest event.

“Being that they are one of the most well-known carnivals and top carnivals in Texas, they bring a fresh new face to Westfest, and they’ve been around for a very long time...that means a lot to us to have those guys here,” Muska said.

Talley Amusements has a bigger ferris wheel than the previous ones at Westfest and will also offer more rides for all ages. According to the Westfest website, Talley Amusements is also known for the safety of the rides. It says the company focuses on preventative maintenance for the rides, and they heavily train the personnel.

In addition to the new, bigger rides, Westfest is opening on Thursday evening instead of Friday evening this year. This is to give people a preview of the rides they can look forward to all weekend.

Muska said Westfest is offering free admission and parking tonight only, opening at 6 p.m. He said there will also be food and games available for additional purchases.

The festivities will kickoff again Friday evening, opening festival grounds to the public at 5:30 p.m. The event will continue throughout the weekend with a parade on Saturday morning and multiple activities and contests all day Saturday and Sunday.

Westfest is a non-profit festival that gives all proceeds to the West community and nearby areas.

“We’re all about giveaway, and it’s to celebrate the Czech heritage and what it’s all about,” Muska said. “If you’ve never been before, I would come check it out. We’ve got something to do for the whole family all day long, every day.”

Westfest features Czech foods, exhibits, demonstrations, music, alcohol and more.

“Anything to do with the Czech heritage...you’ll see about here,” he said.

Muska said Westfest is for Czech and non-Czech people, offering a variety of different activities and entertainment.

For more infomation about what the upcoming festival has to offer, he said to visit their website.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.