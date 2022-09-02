Central Texas man files lawsuit against ranch owners after he was attacked by wart hog

ROBINSON, Texas (KWTX) - A McLennan County man has filed a lawsuit against the owners of a deer and wildlife breeding facility after he was attacked by a wart hog at their Robinson ranch in September 2020.

Carter Henderson, who was 19 at the time, is seeking more than $1 million in damages in his suit against Brown Trophy Whitetail Ranch and owners Brian J. Brown and Lauren Brown.

The lawsuit, filed in Waco’s 414th State District Court by Dallas attorney Joey Messina, alleges the Browns were negligent by keeping a dangerous animal on their property at 1021 Tate in Robinson.

The Brown’s business specializes in breeding deer and were keeping the wart hog that attacked Henderson in a pen adjacent to a female wart hog, also there for breeding purposes.

Messina declined comment on the lawsuit Friday other than to say that he filed the suit in an effort to explore all remedies to compensate Henderson for his injuries.

Waco attorney Mike Scanes, who Messina said represents the Browns, did not return phone messages Friday. A phone listed for the business was not in service Friday and calls to other numbers associated with the Browns were not returned.

According to the lawsuit, Henderson was working at the facility and “followed the stated procedures set forth by Brown Trophy’s management to feed one of their animals by entering the pen where it was kept. The animal was a wart hog, which is a non-domesticated and dangerous wild animal that had been caged away from its natural environment for breeding purposes.”

The lawsuit alleges the wart hog attacked Henderson and “caused him serious and life-threatening injuries.”

“The wart hog charged Henderson, and ultimately gored his right thigh and threw Henderson into the air,” the suit alleges. “After landing, the wart hog continued its attack, and luckily, Henderson was able to crawl to safety.”

Henderson underwent emergency surgery at a local hospital, according to the suit.

“Henderson’s road to improvement was long and excruciating,” the lawsuit alleges. “He has severe and permanent nerve damage, scarring, and his ability to function like he did before he was gored by a wild animal controlled by defendants has been severely impaired.”

The suit alleges the Browns violated the Dangerous Wild Animal Act in the Texas Health and Safety Code.

Henderson is seeking damages for physical pain and suffering, mental anguish, loss of earning capacity, disfigurement and medical expenses.

