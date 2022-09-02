Central Texas man files lawsuit against ranch owners after he was attacked by wart hog

Lawsuit alleges ranch owners negligent by keeping dangerous animal on property
File Graphic
File Graphic(MGN ONLINE)
By Tommy Witherspoon
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROBINSON, Texas (KWTX) - A McLennan County man has filed a lawsuit against the owners of a deer and wildlife breeding facility after he was attacked by a wart hog at their Robinson ranch in September 2020.

Carter Henderson, who was 19 at the time, is seeking more than $1 million in damages in his suit against Brown Trophy Whitetail Ranch and owners Brian J. Brown and Lauren Brown.

The lawsuit, filed in Waco’s 414th State District Court by Dallas attorney Joey Messina, alleges the Browns were negligent by keeping a dangerous animal on their property at 1021 Tate in Robinson.

The Brown’s business specializes in breeding deer and were keeping the wart hog that attacked Henderson in a pen adjacent to a female wart hog, also there for breeding purposes.

Messina declined comment on the lawsuit Friday other than to say that he filed the suit in an effort to explore all remedies to compensate Henderson for his injuries.

Waco attorney Mike Scanes, who Messina said represents the Browns, did not return phone messages Friday. A phone listed for the business was not in service Friday and calls to other numbers associated with the Browns were not returned.

According to the lawsuit, Henderson was working at the facility and “followed the stated procedures set forth by Brown Trophy’s management to feed one of their animals by entering the pen where it was kept. The animal was a wart hog, which is a non-domesticated and dangerous wild animal that had been caged away from its natural environment for breeding purposes.”

The lawsuit alleges the wart hog attacked Henderson and “caused him serious and life-threatening injuries.”

“The wart hog charged Henderson, and ultimately gored his right thigh and threw Henderson into the air,” the suit alleges. “After landing, the wart hog continued its attack, and luckily, Henderson was able to crawl to safety.”

Henderson underwent emergency surgery at a local hospital, according to the suit.

“Henderson’s road to improvement was long and excruciating,” the lawsuit alleges. “He has severe and permanent nerve damage, scarring, and his ability to function like he did before he was gored by a wild animal controlled by defendants has been severely impaired.”

The suit alleges the Browns violated the Dangerous Wild Animal Act in the Texas Health and Safety Code.

Henderson is seeking damages for physical pain and suffering, mental anguish, loss of earning capacity, disfigurement and medical expenses.

COPYRIGHT 2022 KWTX TV. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Most Read

Central Texas pursuit ends with two dead in Fort Worth
Body cam video released: Pursuit in Central Texas ends with hostage, gunman dead in Fort Worth
LEFT TO RIGHT: Betsy Ayers Robinson, Elizabeth Ann Romero, and Cody Gene Ayers.
Two Gatesville residents arrested on charges related to murder of Waco woman Elizabeth Romero
Mark Elliott Jones, 49, of McKinney, was sentenced to 35 years in prison without the...
Child’s letter to God leads to arrest, conviction of Texas pedophile
Fertilizer companies are reportedly slammed this week as customers try to put down fertilizer...
Rain causing fertilizer frenzy in Central Texas
In a now viral video recorded by the victims, Esmeralda Upton is seen assaulting and...
Victims are speaking out after woman who assaulted, yelled racial slurs at them is arrested

Latest News

File Graphic
Veterans Affairs says it will provide abortions — even in Texas
fastcast sunset
Jillian's Friday Fastcast
Members of the Houston Texans surprised the Uvalde High School football team with new uniforms...
Houston Texans surprise Uvalde High football team with new uniforms, equipment
Travelers go through security at the Dulles International Airport. With summer in full swing,...
San Antonio man arrested on child sex crimes charges at Washington Dulles Airport