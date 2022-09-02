Central Texas State Fair opens in Bell County

By Madison Herber
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 6:27 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Families are kicking off the holiday weekend early, and that’s because the Central Texas state fair is back in town! It is being held at the Bell County Expo Center and has all the rides, food and shopping you could need in one place. It’s an event families say they look forward to every year.

“It’s a great way to spend time with family,” says Steve Kennedy from Hewitt.

Parents and children come from all over the area and did not let the heat keep them from having fun. The Kennedy’s say they looked forward to trying all the food and he looked forward to seeing if his kids would eat it too.

The biggest attraction for opening day was that the rides only cost $1. And while it is all fun and games, it’s also an opportunity for small businesses to get out into the community. One family run business says people take interest in learning about what they do.

“One thing that I’ve noticed about Texas, and the south in general, is that they support small business. And small business is the backbone and meaning behind what America stands for,” says Blake Sparkman, the owner of Pure Shine Crystals.

It also gives local organizations a chance to spread their mission, like Fort Hood Area Habitat for Humanity. Amber Phelps is in charge of family services and she says not a lot of people know what they do, so this gives them the time to have those conversations with their community.

Whether you decide to go for work or for play, the fair has a little bit of something for everybody. They also have a weekend full of live entertainment. The Eli Young Band performed Thursday, and Kevin Fowler is set to perform Friday, September 2. The fair is open until September 4th, gates open at 5 P.M.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Central Texas pursuit ends with two dead in Fort Worth
Body cam video released: Pursuit in Central Texas ends with hostage, gunman dead in Fort Worth
LEFT TO RIGHT: Betsy Ayers Robinson, Elizabeth Ann Romero, and Cody Gene Ayers.
Two Gatesville residents arrested on charges related to murder of Waco woman Elizabeth Romero
Mark Elliott Jones, 49, of McKinney, was sentenced to 35 years in prison without the...
Child’s letter to God leads to arrest, conviction of Texas pedophile
In a now viral video recorded by the victims, Esmeralda Upton is seen assaulting and...
Victims are speaking out after woman who assaulted, yelled racial slurs at them is arrested
KWTX 10-Day Forecast

Latest News

Christian Martinez, 28
Suspect in the deaths of 53 migrants smuggled in a truck in San Antonio denied bond
Video shows the officer was able to break the sunroof and told Hermosillo to crawl out.
New footage shows Oregon police officer rescues man from flaming car
MGN
Texas woman pleads guilty to role in $2.6M romance scam
American Airlines announced it is cutting some flights out of Charlotte Douglas International...
Pilots in North Texas protest against working conditions, unrealistic schedules