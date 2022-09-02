Central Texas State Fair opens in Bell County

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Families are kicking off the holiday weekend early, and that’s because the Central Texas state fair is back in town! It is being held at the Bell County Expo Center and has all the rides, food and shopping you could need in one place. It’s an event families say they look forward to every year.

“It’s a great way to spend time with family,” says Steve Kennedy from Hewitt.

Parents and children come from all over the area and did not let the heat keep them from having fun. The Kennedy’s say they looked forward to trying all the food and he looked forward to seeing if his kids would eat it too.

The biggest attraction for opening day was that the rides only cost $1. And while it is all fun and games, it’s also an opportunity for small businesses to get out into the community. One family run business says people take interest in learning about what they do.

“One thing that I’ve noticed about Texas, and the south in general, is that they support small business. And small business is the backbone and meaning behind what America stands for,” says Blake Sparkman, the owner of Pure Shine Crystals.

It also gives local organizations a chance to spread their mission, like Fort Hood Area Habitat for Humanity. Amber Phelps is in charge of family services and she says not a lot of people know what they do, so this gives them the time to have those conversations with their community.

Whether you decide to go for work or for play, the fair has a little bit of something for everybody. They also have a weekend full of live entertainment. The Eli Young Band performed Thursday, and Kevin Fowler is set to perform Friday, September 2. The fair is open until September 4th, gates open at 5 P.M.

