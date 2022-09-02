Dallas Sex Offender named Texas DPS’s Featured Fugitive for September

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender Cecil Colby Smith, of Dallas, has been named September’s Featured Fugitive with a reward increase of $4,000 if information leading to his arrest is received from tips.

Cecil Colby Smith, 40, has been wanted since August 2021 when the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office issued a warrant for his arrest for child abuse by injury.

The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office also issued a warrant in December 2021 for failure to register as a sex offender.

In 2002, Smith was convicted of violating a protective order/assault/stalking and was sentenced to four years of probation.

In 2003, he was convicted of two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child and sexual assault of a child for incidents with a 13-year-old girl and sentenced to five years in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice prison.

In 2011, he was convicted of murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and was sentenced to eight years. Smith was released from prison in 2017.

Smith is 6 feet tall, 85 pounds with tattoos on his left cheek, neck, chest, both arms, both wrists and left hand. He also has ties to Longview, Amarillo and the state of Oklahoma.

To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the following three methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about then clicking on the link under their picture.

Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

All tips are anonymous — regardless of how they are submitted — and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.

