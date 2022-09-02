Detailed list of property seized in Trump FBI search released

FILE - This is an aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, Aug. 10, 2022, in...
FILE - This is an aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. The Justice Department on Friday, Aug. 26, released a partially blacked-out document explaining the justification for an FBI search of former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate earlier this month, when agents removed top secret government records and other classified documents. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)(Steve Helber | AP)
By NICOLE SGANGA, ROBERT LEGARE, MELISSA QUINN
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
West Palm Beach, Florida (CBS NEWS) The detailed list of the property seized during the FBI’s search at former President Donald Trump’s South Florida residence last month has been released, a day after U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon ordered its release.

The Department of Justice told the court that investigators have already looked at the seized records and said the criminal investigation is ongoing and active.

Federal prosecutors initially submitted the detailed property receipt to the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida on Tuesday that was filed under seal. The Justice Department had told the court that it was prepared to release the receipt to the public given the “extraordinary circumstances” of the case and provide it “immediately” to Trump.

Trump’s legal team said it did not oppose unsealing the detailed inventory, though it remained sealed until Friday morning.

The inventory lists 33 items, boxes or containers that the FBI seized during the execution of the search warrant at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence on Aug. 8.

Though not specific, the newly released receipt of collected items lists multiple government documents and photographs with classified markings – including secret and top secret — and multiple empty folders, also with classification markings.

The sensitive documents and government property are listed in a way that indicated they were in containers mixed with more personal items, like magazines, newspapers, gifts and articles of clothing. The Justice Department is investigating whether Trump mishandled classified materials after leaving the White House.

“Evidence of commingling personal effects with documents bearing classification markings is relevant evidence of the statutory offenses under investigation,” prosecutors wrote in a court filing earlier this week.

Last month, a more generalized version of the list, along with a redacted warrant used to justify the search, was released. That inventory revealed that the FBI seized multiple sets of documents containing material marked as classified, including four sets that contained documents marked “top secret,” in the Aug. 8 search at Mar-a-Lago, Trump’s estate.

Here is the detailed list released by the court:

