East Texas Sheriff’s Office makes arrest in 2007 cold-case death of 19-year-old

QUITMAN, Texas (KLTV) - A Winnsboro man has been arrested in the 2007 murder of a Wood County teenager.

Chad Earl Carr was arrested earlier on Thursday by Captain Mike Chilson and Ranger John Vance, who traveled to the DFW area and located Carr at 2525 Stemmons Freeway in Dallas. Carr was arrested for the murder of Brittany McGlone.

Carr has been booked into the Wood County Jail on capital murder charges. His bond is set at $1 million. Sheriff Kelly Cole and the Wood County Sheriff’s Office have worked on the cold case over the last year and a half to help bring closure to the family of McGlone.

Brittany McGlone was murdered in 2007. (Courtesy Photo)

Brittany McGlone was murdered in 2007. On May 4, 2007, McGlone’s body was found inside her boyfriend’s home near Lake Winnsboro along County Road 4837.

The 19-year-old died of massive trauma to the head. Until today’s arrest, no one has been held accountable for the crime.

