Good news, everyone! Labor Day weekend rain chances have trended down!

The overall weather pattern has not changed, but we’re starting to get a clearer picture at what’s now looking like a fairly nice Labor Day weekend. Even on Saturday, when the rain chances are highest, we’re going to see a decent amount of dry time and most outdoor activities should go off without a hitch. The rainiest days over the next five look to be today and tomorrow before some drier air starts to filter in starting on Sunday. Today’s rain chances have come down a little bit, dropping to 40% today, but you still may want to keep the umbrella handy. Outside of a morning sprinkle or some drizzle, it’ll be a mostly dry and mostly cloudy day until we reach the afternoon. A few scattered afternoon showers are expected with the lowest rain chances in Lampasas, San Saba, Mills, and parts of Bell County. The rest of the area has the highest chances for scattered rain including some locally heavy downpours. Of course, a myriad of Friday night football games are kicking off across Central Texas tonight. Some of them could be rainy or even delayed if there’s lightning, but weather conditions should get progressively drier the farther past sunset we go.

The Labor Day weekend forecast is looking okay this morning. Saturday is expected to be the rainiest day with widely scattered showers and storms bubbling up late in the morning through mid-afternoon. Most of the rain is likely to be pushed out of our area by dinnertime but some lingering rain is possible through around sunset. With the majority of the rain getting pushed into South Texas and close to the coast, our rain chances are actually going to come down! Sunday’s rain chances are near 20% and Monday’s chances are near 30%. Sure, scattered rain could impact our outdoor plans at any point this weekend, but don’t go changing those plans because you’ll likely get at least 3 to 4 hours of dry time each day and likely more.

Next week’s forecast has been adjusted a bit too. Since we’re expecting a push of drier air Saturday, our rain chances have dropped! Rain chances all next week long hover between 20% and 30% since we’re still going to be stuck in a wet-weather pattern, but the focus for more widespread rain should be out of our area. There’s likely going to be another storm system pushing through the area at some point, likely later in the week, but it’s a bit too early for specifics on what days will be the rainiest. With lower rain chances but lingering clouds, highs for the majority of next week will be near 90° but not much higher than that.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.