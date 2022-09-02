Good News Friday: September 2, 2022

By Alfonso Rosales
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 7:49 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco ISD wants to congratulate August’s Outstanding Community partner, the Mighty Wind Worship Center. They say the church has been very supportive of the district. Mighty Wind wants to also shout out its Pastor Derrick Watley for being a great leader.

The West athletics department has a couple victories to share. Their Middle and High Volleyball, Football, Cross Country teams all had some pretty sweet victories last week. The West football team had a stellar open against Godley beating them 42 - 20.

Temple ISD is proud to shoutout senior tenor saxophonist, Quin’Anthony, for earning his lettermen in band! You can see the jacket sporting 2023 patch and wildcat patch. You can definitely tell he’s making some good noise out in Temple.

Early College High School in Killeen celebrated the start of “scholarship season” this week. Senior Lilly Beaver is the school’s first scholarship recipient of the year. The class of 2023 is aiming to break last year’s record-setting $3 million in scholarship winnings.

We just want to shout these three men from the Robinson Volunteer Fire Department. These dedicated and hardworking men in this photo have a combined 136 years of service. They live up to the phrases “citizens serving citizens”. They have definitely earned respect, when these men speak, the “young” firefighters listen.

And lastly we want to wish a very special happy Birthday for Sean’s Father-in-law and Grandmother! We wish them both many more. Happy Birthday to you!

