Houston Texans surprise Uvalde High football team with new uniforms, equipment

Members of the Houston Texans surprised the Uvalde High School football team with new uniforms...
Members of the Houston Texans surprised the Uvalde High School football team with new uniforms and gear.(Houston Texans)
By Joe Villasana
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UVALDE, Texas (KWTX) - The Houston Texans organization on Thursday traveled to Uvalde, Texas to surprise the community’s high school football team with new uniforms, cleats and football gear donated by Nike, the team announced on Friday.

The Texans spent time talking with the players and lending their support to a devastated community still mourning the loss of 19 students and two teachers who tragically lost their lives in May.

Houston Texans Director of Player Care and Sports Medicine Roland Ramirez grew up in Uvalde and joined the surprise visit to his hometown. Head coach Lovie Smith and linebackers Kamu Grugier-Hill and Christian Kirksey met with the varsity football team at a team dinner ahead of their home opener on Friday.

The Houston Texans organization on Thursday traveled to Uvalde, Texas to surprise the...
The Houston Texans organization on Thursday traveled to Uvalde, Texas to surprise the community’s high school football team with new uniforms, cleats and football gear donated by Nike, the team announced on Friday.(Courtesy Photo)

“It’s an honor to be here with you all,” Kirksey said as he addressed the team. “We know you’re going to have a great season and we’re with you every step of the way.”

The Texans will continue to support the Uvalde community by wearing a “Uvalde Strong” decal on their helmets when they take on the Indianapolis Colts in their season opener next Sunday, Sept. 11. at NRG Stadium.

Following the tragedy in Uvalde earlier this summer, the Texans announced their support for the families of the students and teachers who tragically lost their lives.

The team donated $400,000 to the Robb School Memorial Fund.

Texans players led the donation effort, coming together to give $200,000 and the organization matched their gift.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Central Texas pursuit ends with two dead in Fort Worth
Body cam video released: Pursuit in Central Texas ends with hostage, gunman dead in Fort Worth
LEFT TO RIGHT: Betsy Ayers Robinson, Elizabeth Ann Romero, and Cody Gene Ayers.
Two Gatesville residents arrested on charges related to murder of Waco woman Elizabeth Romero
Mark Elliott Jones, 49, of McKinney, was sentenced to 35 years in prison without the...
Child’s letter to God leads to arrest, conviction of Texas pedophile
Fertilizer companies are reportedly slammed this week as customers try to put down fertilizer...
Rain causing fertilizer frenzy in Central Texas
In a now viral video recorded by the victims, Esmeralda Upton is seen assaulting and...
Victims are speaking out after woman who assaulted, yelled racial slurs at them is arrested

Latest News

Travelers go through security at the Dulles International Airport. With summer in full swing,...
San Antonio man arrested on child sex crimes charges at Washington Dulles Airport
Cecil Colby Smith, 40, of Dallas, has been wanted since August 2021
Dallas Sex Offender named Texas DPS’s Featured Fugitive for September
Pivovar official Czech beer of Westfest
Waco Czech-inspired restaurant, Pivovar, providing official Czech beer at Westfest after several years of planning
Authentic Czech beer at Westfest
Westfest's new official Czech beer