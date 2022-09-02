Learning loss proved true after 9-year-olds were tested on their coursework over the pandemic

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The past two years have been tough for little learners everywhere having to navigate pandemic learning.

Now back to in-class teaching, a recent test shows just how detrimental virtual learning was.

A recent test by the national center for education statistics surveyed 9-year-old children and their knowledge of reading and math during the pandemic.

The test spanned from 2020-2022 and for the first time, reported record breaking numbers in both fields of study.

Math scores experienced its first ever drop, falling seven points to 234 while reading scores dropped five points to 215, its lowest score since 1990.

For parents, teachers and students, pandemic learning was new territory for everyone involved.

“Developmentally, not having that consistent interaction with peers, with your school, with your educators in person, it really caused a lot of disruption in the classes when kids did come back,” says State Department of Education candidate, Tracy Fisher.

Now that kids are back in the classroom 100%, it’s important they are familiar with what they learned the last two years.

For those in Killeen ISD, there’s no need for a paid tutor. Catching up on curriculum is easy and free.

The Jackson Professional Learning Center is open to all students grade 4-12 with specialized teachers in place to help resolve any learning loss your child may experience.

“We know exactly what they’re learning, we know exactly what the curriculum is and we know exactly where their strengths and weaknesses are. So what better place to come then to be tutored by our own teachers and staff,” said KISD Instructional Coach, Regina Beard.

KISD tutors say they’ve seen learning loss firsthand and have had success tackling the issue.

“I think part of our success here has been the fact that we’ve got a core team of tutors that just love kids and love doing whatever it takes for kids,” said KISD Instructional Coach, Barton Jacques.

Making up for two years of lost learning isn’t something that can be resolved overnight but with continued focus on the issue, it hopefully, will soon be a thing of the past.

“We’re not going to cram this knowledge in their heads, but they will get it,” said Tracy.

Learning loss looks different for all children but can be corrected if parents and teachers take notice.

KISD’s Jackson Professional Learning Center hours:

Monday-Thursday

- 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. for Elementary

- 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. for Secondary

Saturday

- 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. for all grades

