McLennan County Judge lifts burn ban

New location for Waco fire station at the corner of Ritchie Road and Panther Way
New location for Waco fire station at the corner of Ritchie Road and Panther Way(KWTX)
By KWTX STAFF
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - McLennan County Judge Scott M. Felton has lifted the county wide burn ban as of Friday morning.

The burn ban was first put into place on September 21 by the McLennan Commissioners Court.

The decision was made at the recommendation of the Texas A&M Forest Service and the recent rain in the area.

“Although the “Order Prohibiting Outdoor Burning” has been lifted, citizens are urged to use extreme caution when engaging in any outdoor burning activities,” said Judge Felton.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Central Texas pursuit ends with two dead in Fort Worth
Body cam video released: Pursuit in Central Texas ends with hostage, gunman dead in Fort Worth
LEFT TO RIGHT: Betsy Ayers Robinson, Elizabeth Ann Romero, and Cody Gene Ayers.
Two Gatesville residents arrested on charges related to murder of Waco woman Elizabeth Romero
Mark Elliott Jones, 49, of McKinney, was sentenced to 35 years in prison without the...
Child’s letter to God leads to arrest, conviction of Texas pedophile
Fertilizer companies are reportedly slammed this week as customers try to put down fertilizer...
Rain causing fertilizer frenzy in Central Texas
In a now viral video recorded by the victims, Esmeralda Upton is seen assaulting and...
Victims are speaking out after woman who assaulted, yelled racial slurs at them is arrested

Latest News

Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke, a Democrat, addresses a room full of supporters...
Beto O’Rourke confronts a formidable GOP firewall as he woos rural Texans
Hobbs Police arrested Felix Pena, 54, of Hobbs New Mexico, after the family to whom the cat...
New Mexico man charged with extreme cruelty to animals, accused of strangling cat
Magali Urbina, right, talks through her fence to migrants who crossed the Rio Grande illegally...
Pecan farmers get caught in power vacuum on Texas border
Winnsboro man facing capital murder charges
East Texas Sheriff’s Office makes arrest in 2007 cold-case death of 19-year-old