McLennan County Judge lifts burn ban

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - McLennan County Judge Scott M. Felton has lifted the county wide burn ban as of Friday morning.

The burn ban was first put into place on September 21 by the McLennan Commissioners Court.

The decision was made at the recommendation of the Texas A&M Forest Service and the recent rain in the area.

“Although the “Order Prohibiting Outdoor Burning” has been lifted, citizens are urged to use extreme caution when engaging in any outdoor burning activities,” said Judge Felton.

