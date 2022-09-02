New footage shows Oregon police officer rescues man from flaming car

By Angela Bonilla
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 6:46 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Newly released footage shows the moments that a Beaverton police officer rescued a man who was trapped in a flaming car early Tuesday morning.

Police responded to a rollover crash near the Southwest Hocken Avenue and Southwest Jenkins Road intersection around 2:30 a.m. On the scene, officers found the car on its side covered in flames.

The Beaverton Police Department said the driver, 34-year-old Johan Hermosillo, was trapped inside. Video shows the officer was able to break the sunroof and told Hermosillo to crawl out.

After being pushed back by small explosions, the officer was able to pull an unresponsive Hermosillo out of the car.

BPD said because of the officer’s actions, Hermosillo only sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Officers reported seeing evidence of impairment which they believe contributed to the crash. Hermosillo was released from the hospital and now faces DUII and reckless driving charges.

