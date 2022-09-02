New Mexico man charged with extreme cruelty to animals, accused of strangling cat

By KCBD Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 9:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOBBS, New Mexico (KCBD) - Hobbs Police arrested Felix Pena, 54, after a family told them they saw Pena pick up their cat and strangle it.

According to a release from the Hobbs Police Department, the family provided video surveillance showing Pena picking the cat up by the neck. The cat could be seen struggling to get away as Pena strangled it.

The cat died from its injuries, at which point Pena picked up a shovel and attempted to bury it in front of the victim’s yard.

The cat belonged to the family’s 11-year-old daughter.

Pena is currently being held at the Lea County Detention Center.

In addition to being charged with extreme cruelty to an animal, which is a fourth-degree felony, Pena is being charged with Tampering with Evidence; also a fourth-degree felony.

Pena has an extensive criminal history, including:

  • 12 charges of failure to appear
  • 6 traffic violations
  • 4 probation/parole violations
  • 34 charges of criminal trespass
  • 2 charges of transfer or receiving a stolen vehicle
  • 3 charges of driving on a revoked license
  • 6 charges of resisting evading or obstructing an officer.
  • 3 charges of concealing on private property
  • 8 charges of shoplifting
  • 3 charges of disorderly conduct
  • 2 charges of criminal damage to property
  • 2 charges of breaking and entering
  • 3 charges of burglary
  • 3 charges of attempt to commit a felony
  • 2 charges of consuming alcohol in public
  • 1 charge of driving under the influence
  • 3 abuse of aerosol spray
  • 1 charge of battery
  • 1 charge of battery upon a Peace Officer

Pena is scheduled for arraignment in Magistrate Court on Thursday.

If anyone has any information regarding the incident, Hobbs Police Department encourages you to contact them at 575-397-99265 or Lea County Crime Stoppers at 575-393-8005.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Central Texas pursuit ends with two dead in Fort Worth
Body cam video released: Pursuit in Central Texas ends with hostage, gunman dead in Fort Worth
LEFT TO RIGHT: Betsy Ayers Robinson, Elizabeth Ann Romero, and Cody Gene Ayers.
Two Gatesville residents arrested on charges related to murder of Waco woman Elizabeth Romero
Mark Elliott Jones, 49, of McKinney, was sentenced to 35 years in prison without the...
Child’s letter to God leads to arrest, conviction of Texas pedophile
Fertilizer companies are reportedly slammed this week as customers try to put down fertilizer...
Rain causing fertilizer frenzy in Central Texas
In a now viral video recorded by the victims, Esmeralda Upton is seen assaulting and...
Victims are speaking out after woman who assaulted, yelled racial slurs at them is arrested

Latest News

New location for Waco fire station at the corner of Ritchie Road and Panther Way
McLennan County Judge lifts burn ban
Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke, a Democrat, addresses a room full of supporters...
Beto O’Rourke confronts a formidable GOP firewall as he woos rural Texans
Magali Urbina, right, talks through her fence to migrants who crossed the Rio Grande illegally...
Pecan farmers get caught in power vacuum on Texas border
Winnsboro man facing capital murder charges
East Texas Sheriff’s Office makes arrest in 2007 cold-case death of 19-year-old