One year later, police arrest double-homicide suspect after posting rap video online

One year later, police make an arrest after a double murder in Bryan
One year later, police make an arrest after a double murder in Bryan(Brazos County Sheriff's Office)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A year after two people were shot in Henderson Park, Bryan police arrested the suspect.

Jaime Serna, 20, of Hearne is charged with Capital murder. Police say the warrant was served at the Brazos County Jail because Serna was already booked on multiple charges.

On Aug. 18, 2021, 20-year-old Wilbert Cruz and 18-year-old Jace Harris were found shot to death in Henderson Park just before 9:30 p.m. A witness said they heard three shots coming from inside a 2008 black Mazda that pulled into the park. The witness said they saw someone stand outside the driver’s side and another three or four shots were heard.

Police learned that Jace was “having beef” with a person named “Dracojay,” an alias of the suspect, over a girl. Investigators then learned of a YouTube video of the suspect’s rap song where he describes killing two people. The video was submitted to BPD records as evidence.

In September 2021 police obtained a phone number for “Dracojay” but when they identified themselves the suspect hung up. Police were not able to get a response after that.

In November, a witness informed investigators that “Dracojay” was Serna and he told the witness he shot both victims.

Another witness in December told police that Serna had confessed to the murders over social media. By January another witness came forward with information about Serna and the killings.

In March police learned that Serna was associated with a hit and run where a female suspect was arrested on Sept. 18, 2021. In the back seat of the car associated with the hit and run, police found a pistol that looked similar to the one Serna posed with in a photo on Instagram.

Police sent off the gun and cartridges recovered from the murder scene to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office for a ballistics test in March.

On Aug. 10, 2022, MCSD confirmed to BPD that the ballistics matched the gun found during the hit and run investigation.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Central Texas pursuit ends with two dead in Fort Worth
Body cam video released: Pursuit in Central Texas ends with hostage, gunman dead in Fort Worth
LEFT TO RIGHT: Betsy Ayers Robinson, Elizabeth Ann Romero, and Cody Gene Ayers.
Two Gatesville residents arrested on charges related to murder of Waco woman Elizabeth Romero
Mark Elliott Jones, 49, of McKinney, was sentenced to 35 years in prison without the...
Child’s letter to God leads to arrest, conviction of Texas pedophile
Fertilizer companies are reportedly slammed this week as customers try to put down fertilizer...
Rain causing fertilizer frenzy in Central Texas
In a now viral video recorded by the victims, Esmeralda Upton is seen assaulting and...
Victims are speaking out after woman who assaulted, yelled racial slurs at them is arrested

Latest News

New location for Waco fire station at the corner of Ritchie Road and Panther Way
McLennan County Judge lifts burn ban
Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke, a Democrat, addresses a room full of supporters...
Beto O’Rourke confronts a formidable GOP firewall as he woos rural Texans
Hobbs Police arrested Felix Pena, 54, of Hobbs New Mexico, after the family to whom the cat...
New Mexico man charged with extreme cruelty to animals, accused of strangling cat
Magali Urbina, right, talks through her fence to migrants who crossed the Rio Grande illegally...
Pecan farmers get caught in power vacuum on Texas border