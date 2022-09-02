One year later, police arrest double-homicide suspect after posting rap video online

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A year after two people were shot in Henderson Park, Bryan police arrested the suspect.

Jaime Serna, 20, of Hearne is charged with Capital murder. Police say the warrant was served at the Brazos County Jail because Serna was already booked on multiple charges.

On Aug. 18, 2021, 20-year-old Wilbert Cruz and 18-year-old Jace Harris were found shot to death in Henderson Park just before 9:30 p.m. A witness said they heard three shots coming from inside a 2008 black Mazda that pulled into the park. The witness said they saw someone stand outside the driver’s side and another three or four shots were heard.

Police learned that Jace was “having beef” with a person named “Dracojay,” an alias of the suspect, over a girl. Investigators then learned of a YouTube video of the suspect’s rap song where he describes killing two people. The video was submitted to BPD records as evidence.

In September 2021 police obtained a phone number for “Dracojay” but when they identified themselves the suspect hung up. Police were not able to get a response after that.

In November, a witness informed investigators that “Dracojay” was Serna and he told the witness he shot both victims.

Another witness in December told police that Serna had confessed to the murders over social media. By January another witness came forward with information about Serna and the killings.

In March police learned that Serna was associated with a hit and run where a female suspect was arrested on Sept. 18, 2021. In the back seat of the car associated with the hit and run, police found a pistol that looked similar to the one Serna posed with in a photo on Instagram.

Police sent off the gun and cartridges recovered from the murder scene to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office for a ballistics test in March.

On Aug. 10, 2022, MCSD confirmed to BPD that the ballistics matched the gun found during the hit and run investigation.

