Police in Texas arrest serial drug store robber

Houston Police said Jason Castillo was positively identified as the suspect in the robberies.
By KWTX Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - Police in Houston on Friday announced the arrest of a serial drug store robber.

Jason Castillo, 48, was positively identified as the suspect in six drug store robberies that took place between Feb. 17 to August 19, 2022 in northwest and southeast Houston, police said. He was charged with two counts of aggravated robbery.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident on September 1, 2022.

Castillo was arrested with the assistance of the Clearlake Crime Suppression Team, South Gessner Crime Suppression Team, and Houston Police Fox (helicopter) Unit.

Police said the pharmacies robbed by Castillo are located in the 9400 block of Hammerly, the 2800 block of Gessner, the 300 block of Edgebrook, the 10900 block of Fuqua, the 300 block of Edgebrook, and the 9400 block of Hammerly.

