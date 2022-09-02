Police in Texas arrest taco truck bandit wanted on aggravated robbery charges

Police said Edenilson Benavides-Cornelio is suspected to have committed 12 separate aggravated...
Police said Edenilson Benavides-Cornelio is suspected to have committed 12 separate aggravated robberies of taco trucks on the north side of Houston.(KWTX)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division and Crime-Stoppers on Friday announced investigators had arrested a fugitive wanted for aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon in the robberies of several taco trucks.

Police said Edenilson Benavides-Cornelio is suspected to have committed 12 separate aggravated robberies of taco trucks on the north side of Houston.

The man had three active warrants for his arrest.

Crime Stoppers was offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of the fugitive.

Police did not say whether a tip led to the arrest.

