Police in Texas arrest taco truck bandit wanted on aggravated robbery charges

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division and Crime-Stoppers on Friday announced investigators had arrested a fugitive wanted for aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon in the robberies of several taco trucks.

Police said Edenilson Benavides-Cornelio is suspected to have committed 12 separate aggravated robberies of taco trucks on the north side of Houston.

Suspect wanted in at least 12 armed robberies at food trucks that have occurred in the North Houston area since Aug. 9. Recognize him? Call @CrimeStopHOU at 713-222-TIPS (8477) to be eligible for a reward up to $5,000. Full story at https://t.co/eJba69OurX @houstonpolice pic.twitter.com/KUwGpEP1yS — Houston Police Robbery (@hpdrobbery) August 27, 2022

The man had three active warrants for his arrest.

Crime Stoppers was offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of the fugitive.

Police did not say whether a tip led to the arrest.

