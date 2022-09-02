San Antonio man arrested on child sex crimes charges at Washington Dulles Airport

Travelers go through security at the Dulles International Airport. With summer in full swing,...
Travelers go through security at the Dulles International Airport. With summer in full swing, air travel is rebounding despite the pandemic. (Source: CNN)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STERLING, Va. (KWTX) - A San Antonio man wanted in Texas on felony child sex crimes charges was arrested by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at Washington Dulles International Airport on Wednesday.

Florentin Stefan Dita, was arrested after he arrived on a flight from Austria and turned over to deputy U.S. Marshals and Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office deputies.

Dita is wanted by the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office in San Antonio for felony continuous sex abuse of a child.

The arrest occurred on the same day that CBP’s Area Port of Washington, D.C. announced the arrest of two Salvadoran men at Dulles airport on Maryland sex crimes charges.

“Sex crimes charges are very serious allegations and when vulnerable children are victimized, the allegations are even more heinous,” said Daniel Escobedo, Area Port Director for CBP’s Area Port of Washington, D.C. “Customs and Border Protection is pleased that our unique border security mission helps our law enforcement partners to pursue justice for victims by capturing wanted fugitives.”

Criminal charges are merely allegations. Defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Central Texas pursuit ends with two dead in Fort Worth
Body cam video released: Pursuit in Central Texas ends with hostage, gunman dead in Fort Worth
LEFT TO RIGHT: Betsy Ayers Robinson, Elizabeth Ann Romero, and Cody Gene Ayers.
Two Gatesville residents arrested on charges related to murder of Waco woman Elizabeth Romero
Mark Elliott Jones, 49, of McKinney, was sentenced to 35 years in prison without the...
Child’s letter to God leads to arrest, conviction of Texas pedophile
Fertilizer companies are reportedly slammed this week as customers try to put down fertilizer...
Rain causing fertilizer frenzy in Central Texas
In a now viral video recorded by the victims, Esmeralda Upton is seen assaulting and...
Victims are speaking out after woman who assaulted, yelled racial slurs at them is arrested

Latest News

Cecil Colby Smith, 40, of Dallas, has been wanted since August 2021
Dallas Sex Offender named Texas DPS’s Featured Fugitive for September
Pivovar official Czech beer of Westfest
Waco Czech-inspired restaurant, Pivovar, providing official Czech beer at Westfest after several years of planning
Authentic Czech beer at Westfest
Westfest's new official Czech beer
One year later, police make an arrest after a double murder in Bryan
One year later, police arrest double-homicide suspect after posting rap video online