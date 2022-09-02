San Antonio man arrested on child sex crimes charges at Washington Dulles Airport

STERLING, Va. (KWTX) - A San Antonio man wanted in Texas on felony child sex crimes charges was arrested by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at Washington Dulles International Airport on Wednesday.

Florentin Stefan Dita, was arrested after he arrived on a flight from Austria and turned over to deputy U.S. Marshals and Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office deputies.

Dita is wanted by the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office in San Antonio for felony continuous sex abuse of a child.

The arrest occurred on the same day that CBP’s Area Port of Washington, D.C. announced the arrest of two Salvadoran men at Dulles airport on Maryland sex crimes charges.

“Sex crimes charges are very serious allegations and when vulnerable children are victimized, the allegations are even more heinous,” said Daniel Escobedo, Area Port Director for CBP’s Area Port of Washington, D.C. “Customs and Border Protection is pleased that our unique border security mission helps our law enforcement partners to pursue justice for victims by capturing wanted fugitives.”

Criminal charges are merely allegations. Defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

