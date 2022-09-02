Scattered rain on/off through Labor Day weekend

Isolated to scattered showers and storms will continue into Labor Day weekend, but not everyone will see rain. Even on Saturday, when the rain chances are highest, we’re going to see a decent amount of dry time and most outdoor activities should go off without a hitch. While there could be some rain around this holiday weekend, it certainly doesn’t look like it is anything worth cancelling, but have a backup plan. Cloud coverage and rain should help keep temperatures below average and possibly struggling to reach the upper 80s.

With the majority of the rain getting pushed into South Texas and close to the coast, our rain chances have slimmed down some. Sunday’s rain chances are the smallest, with just a shower/storm here or there, and Monday’s chances stay nearly the same. Once again, the highest likelihood of rain comes in the afternoon or early evening hours.

Since we’re expecting a push of drier air Saturday, our rain chances have dropped some for next week too. Rain chances hover between 20% and 30%. Next week will warm up a bit more since we won’t have as much wet weather around. Highs should be in the low to mid 90s for most of the week. There’s likely going to be another storm system pushing through the area at some point, likely later in the week, but it’s a bit too early for specifics on what days will be the rainiest. With lower rain chances but lingering clouds, highs for the majority of next week will be near 90° but not much higher than that. Our 7-day rainfall potential is still showing signs for multiple inches in spots across Central Texas. That could create some localized flooding issues at times.

