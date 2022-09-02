Suspect in the deaths of 53 migrants smuggled in a truck in San Antonio denied bond

Christian Martinez, 28
Christian Martinez, 28(Anderson County Sheriff Office)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 7:09 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KWTX) - One of the suspects in the human smuggling attempt that killed 53 migrants in San Antonio has been pleaded not guilty in court Wednesday.

Christian Martinez, 28, was denied bond by a judge after pleading not guilty in federal court.

According to KHOU, his attorney has asked for Martinez to be released due to health issues.

Martinez was arrested on June 28 in Palestine, Texas and charged with one count of conspiracy to transport illegal aliens resulting in death.

According to court documents, a search warrant was executed on a cell phone belonging to Homero Zamorano, Jr., 45.

Zamorano was arrested on criminal charges related to his alleged involvement in alien smuggling resulting in death, in violation of Title 8, United States Code, Section 1324. Through investigation, it was discovered that communications occurred between Zamorano and Martinez concerning the smuggling event.

If convicted, Martinez faces up to life in prison or could face the death penalty.

