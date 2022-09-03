The Bell County Museum is working to make patrons with disabilities feel welcomed

Sensory Friendly Day gives those with sensory processing disorders the chance to experience the museum without loud noises or bright lights
Museum workers help to paint during sensory friendly day at the Bell County Museum.
Museum workers help to paint during sensory friendly day at the Bell County Museum.(KWTX)
By Josh Bowering
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Bell County Museum is expanding accessibility and inclusivity to include those with sensory processing disorders.

Many people with sensory processing disorders call central Texas home.

That’s why the Bell County Museum on Main Street in Belton, saw fit to give those people a morning to themselves.

“They can come in and have that same museum experience and see the exhibits and do the activities without the concern of a large event,” said museum education coordinator Katye Ricketts.

By lowering the light intensity and exhibit sounds, the museum welcomed those with sensory processing disorders for a ‘sensory friendly morning’.

Some of the activities geared toward kids include slime making, treasure hunting and painting.

These were used to keep engagement high, while also learning about Bell County and its history.

“Having something like this just uniquely for kids that are on the autism spectrum is very important. It allows them to experience things that everyone else gets to experience but at their level of sensitivity,” said museum visitor, Cheryl Rushing.

Rushing brought her grandson who has autism to enjoy sensory friendly morning.

She says it’s great to see the museum offer this experience for those that normally wouldn’t be able to due to the circumstances.

“A lot more places are recognizing that these children need an environment where they can feel safe and not be overwhelmed,” said Rushing.

The Bell County Museum puts on this event biannually in the spring and fall each year.

Event coordinators work closely with special education experts to ensure the exhibits are suitable for visitors while also maintaining the historical aspect of a museum.

“I got to learn so much more about these visitors and their needs and what they’re looking for in experiences like this. Putting all these different activities together was really fun and different for me,” said Ricketts.

The museum will hold its next Sensory Friendly Morning in the spring of 2023.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Central Texas pursuit ends with two dead in Fort Worth
Body cam video released: Pursuit in Central Texas ends with hostage, gunman dead in Fort Worth
Mark Elliott Jones, 49, of McKinney, was sentenced to 35 years in prison without the...
Child’s letter to God leads to arrest, conviction of Texas pedophile
Fertilizer companies are reportedly slammed this week as customers try to put down fertilizer...
Rain causing fertilizer frenzy in Central Texas
KWTX 10-Day Forecast
LEFT TO RIGHT: Murder victim Elizabeth Romero, murder suspects Jessica Colleen Robinson and...
‘Dig a hole for a Mexican’: Dispute over money from sale of stolen lumber led to violent confrontation before Waco woman was murdered

Latest News

Imagen ilustrativa
Waco man charged for intoxication manslaughter in July fatal crash
fastcast umhb stadium football
Jillian's Saturday Fastcast
Study material at the Jackson Professional Learning Center in Killeen
Learning loss proved true after 9-year-olds were tested on their coursework over the pandemic
Temple College is seeing a 10% increase in full-time fall enrollment compared to last year’s...
Central Texas community colleges see increase in fall enrollment