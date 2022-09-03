Companies report getting overwhelmed with student loan refund requests

Federal student loan service providers say they are being inundated with refund requests.
Federal student loan service providers say they are being inundated with refund requests.(Darren415 via canva)
By CNN Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Student loan service companies are being overwhelmed with refund requests after President Joe Biden’s forgiveness program.

Despite the pandemic pause, many borrowers continued to make student loan payments and are wondering if they can get that money back.

The answer for many is “yes.”

While most of the 42 million people covered by the pause did not make payments, about 9 million kept paying.

It’s not clear how much of the U.S. Department of Education’s $1.6 trillion portfolio of loans would be affected. But many borrowers should be able to get refunds of up to $10,000 in federal student loan debt.

And for Pell grant recipients, the total climbs to 20,000 if they make less than $125,000 a year. The income limit for a married couple is even higher, at a combined total of $250,000 a year.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Central Texas pursuit ends with two dead in Fort Worth
Body cam video released: Pursuit in Central Texas ends with hostage, gunman dead in Fort Worth
Mark Elliott Jones, 49, of McKinney, was sentenced to 35 years in prison without the...
Child’s letter to God leads to arrest, conviction of Texas pedophile
Fertilizer companies are reportedly slammed this week as customers try to put down fertilizer...
Rain causing fertilizer frenzy in Central Texas
KWTX 10-Day Forecast
LEFT TO RIGHT: Murder victim Elizabeth Romero, murder suspects Jessica Colleen Robinson and...
‘Dig a hole for a Mexican’: Dispute over money from sale of stolen lumber led to violent confrontation before Waco woman was murdered

Latest News

fastcast football night field sports
Jillian's Saturday Fastcast
The NASA moon rocket stands on Pad 39B before the Artemis 1 mission to orbit the moon at the...
Fuel leak ruins NASA’s 2nd shot at launching moon rocket
Texas DPS vehicle Highway Patrol
Texas DPS conducts speed enforcement along I-14
An active police presence near Estrella Parkway and I-10
Two hurt, suspect arrested after shooting locks down stores in Goodyear