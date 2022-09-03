Dalhart high school football player dies after head injury

Yahir Cancino, a Dalhart High School sophomore, has died after suffering a head injury early...
Yahir Cancino, a Dalhart High School sophomore, has died after suffering a head injury early this week in a football game, according to his family.(GoFundMe)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 9:06 AM CDT|Updated: 24 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Dalhart high school student Yahir Cancino has died after sustaining a serious head injury during a J.V. football game.

Yahir was injured during the Sept 1 game between the Sundown Roughnecks and the Dalhart Golden Wolves, according to a press release. Officials stated he lost consciousness during the game. When medical trainers and professionals could not revive him, he was airlifted to UMC and placed in the pediatric ICU.

Yahir’s family posted a GoFundMe, asking for assistance through prayer and donations.

“I believe in the power of prayers. I believe in miracles. We continue to ask for your prayers. Yahir is going through a rough patch and we are asking for your help. Thank you all for those who have prayed over us. Any donations would be gratefully appreciated,” the GoFundMe stated.

Yahir’s GoFundMe

In the early hours of Sept 3, Yahir’s mother posted on Facebook stating he had succumbed to his injuries.

“We ask for prayers for peace and healing not only for us but for all the people Yahir touched in his life,” Yahir’s mother stated in a Facebook post. “We have chosen to donate his organs because Yahir was always about helping people and we want to honor his memory.”

A candlelight vigil will be held at 8:30 p.m. Sunday night at Memorial Stadium. Attendees are asked to bring a candle. Donation jars will be set up.

A candlelight vigil will be held at 8:30 p.m. Sunday night at Memorial Stadium. Attendees are...
A candlelight vigil will be held at 8:30 p.m. Sunday night at Memorial Stadium. Attendees are asked to bring a candle. Donation jars will be set up.(Provided by organizers)

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Central Texas pursuit ends with two dead in Fort Worth
Body cam video released: Pursuit in Central Texas ends with hostage, gunman dead in Fort Worth
Mark Elliott Jones, 49, of McKinney, was sentenced to 35 years in prison without the...
Child’s letter to God leads to arrest, conviction of Texas pedophile
Fertilizer companies are reportedly slammed this week as customers try to put down fertilizer...
Rain causing fertilizer frenzy in Central Texas
KWTX 10-Day Forecast
LEFT TO RIGHT: Murder victim Elizabeth Romero, murder suspects Jessica Colleen Robinson and...
‘Dig a hole for a Mexican’: Dispute over money from sale of stolen lumber led to violent confrontation before Waco woman was murdered

Latest News

Nik Sanders, 17, is consistently ranked as a top 20 player in the US, and the number one...
South Waco student, a top MLB prospect, turning heads and attracting attention of baseball royalty
92-year-old Candelaria Monsolo, known to friends and family as Candie, is battling congestive...
A dream come true: Central Texas woman in hospice care meets her favorite weatherman
Jimmy Rangel, a Central Texas hospital employee whose picture went viral while giving a...
Beloved Central Texas hospital employee a step closer to attending barber school
Retro Revolution 2.0
Massive disco party fundraiser in Central Texas a huge success
KWTX high school football games
KWTX broadcasting Killeen ISD high football games on the Central Texas CW