One person killed in crash on OSR

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - DPS is investigating a fatal crash that happened Saturday morning 10 miles east of Bryan OSR. The crash happened around 6:15 a.m.

A 2019 Chevy Tahoe and a GMC pickup truck were involved in the accident. DPS said the two vehicles were traveling in opposite directions when the Tahoe ended up in the GMC’s lane which caused them to crash head-on. The cause of how or why the Tahoe ended up in the wrong lane is reportedly unknown.

The driver of the Tahoe was Duane Bridges, 56, of Bryan. Bridges was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the GMC also went to a nearby hospital where he was treated for minor injuries.

