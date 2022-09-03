Rain chances lower some, but still hang around for the rest of the Holiday weekend

If you’re heading out to any football games today make sure to bring that rain gear. Scattered showers and storms remain possible across Central Texas throughout the evening hours as a cold front slides south. Severe weather is not expected, but look for heavy rain and lightning as the main threats if you’re out Saturday. Outside of the rain and cloudy skies, it’s very muggy out there this afternoon, but hey at least our temperatures are cooperating. We’re seeing temperatures in the 80s for most of Central Texas this afternoon.

Cloudy skies with a few sprinkles possible overnight into Sunday morning. It’ll still be very muggy and look for temperatures in the low to mid 70s waking up. Rain chances lower for Central Texas on Sunday as drier air will be moving in from the north, but we’re still expecting to see isolated to scattered showers and storms for the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures on Sunday still look to remain in the mid 80s to low 90s under partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Labor Day Monday looks very similar to Sunday. Isolated to scattered showers and storms remain possible for the afternoon and evening hours. Not everyone will see rain on Labor Day, but it is a safe bet to have a back up indoor plan just in case rain impacts any of those outdoor plans. Cloud coverage and those rain chances should continue to help keep temperatures just below average in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Our unsettled weather pattern continues for the rest of the upcoming work week. Our upper-level weather pattern remains in a position to keep a chance for late day showers and storms each day this week. Widespread rain totals look to remain on the low side right now, with most areas seeing near or less than half an inch, but isolated higher amounts of 1 to 2 inches will be possible for some in Central Texas. We will be watching for localized flooding issues, so make sure to keep up to date with the forecast each day. The highest rain totals across the state look to be near and south of I-10.

Temperatures look to stay near to just below normal for Central Texas for the upcoming week as our rain chances lower. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s expected for the work week.

Late in the week into the following weekend, we could be tracking another storm system pushing through Central Texas. It’s a bit too early for specifics on what days will be the rainiest, but models indicate that we’ll be keeping rain and “mild” temperatures around into the following week.

