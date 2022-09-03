Texas DPS conducts speed enforcement along I-14

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety conducted a speed enforcement Saturday morning among Interstate 14 in Bell County.

Texas DPS officers were on the interstate from 7 to 11 a.m. Sept. 3 as part of of an enforcement done to reduce the number of car crashes for this area.

“The goal of these operations is for motorists to slow down and to obey the posted speed limit,” said Sergeant Bryan Washko. “Today’s operation focused on IH-14 in Bell County, which has seen an increase in car crashes with speeding being predominantly the lead contributing factor.”

During the operation, 138 vehicles were stopped, 117 were given citations, 29 warnings issued and 2 criminal arrests were done.

One crash was worked during this time frame in the area.

Drivers are asked to keep the below tips in mind during the Labor Day holiday:

Don’t drink and drive. Make alternate plans if you’re consuming alcohol.

Move Over or Slow Down for police, fire, EMS, TxDOT vehicles and tow trucks stopped on the side of the road with emergency lights activated. Show the same courtesy to fellow drivers who are stopped on the side of the road.

Buckle up everyone in the vehicle — it’s the law.

Slow down , especially in bad weather, heavy traffic, unfamiliar areas or construction zones.

Eliminate distractions while driving, including the use of mobile devices. Texas law prohibits the use of portable wireless devices to read, write or send an electronic message unless the vehicle is stopped. If you’re using a navigation device or app, have a passenger operate it so you can keep your eyes on the road.

Drive defensively , as holiday travel can present additional challenges.

Know your route before beginning your trip.

Don’t drive fatigued . Allow plenty of time to reach your destination.

Keep the Texas Roadside Assistance number stored in your phone. Dial 1-800-525-5555 for any type of assistance. The number can also be found on the back of a Texas Driver License.

On multi-lane roads, use the left lane for passing only . Not only is it courteous driving and avoids impeding traffic, Texas law requires slower traffic to keep to the right and to use the left lane for passing only (when posted).

If you can Steer It, Clear It : If you are involved in a non-injury crash and your vehicle can be moved, clear the traffic lanes to minimize traffic impact. Leaving vehicles in a traffic lane increases traffic congestion and leaves those involved with an increased risk of harm of a secondary wreck. On some highways, if you don’t move your vehicle when it’s safe to do so, you’re violating the law.

Don’t cut in front of large trucks , and try not to brake quickly in front of them, if possible. They can’t maneuver as easily as passenger vehicles and pickup trucks.

Check your vehicle to make sure it’s properly maintained and always ensure your cargo is secure.

Report road hazards or anything suspicious to the nearest law enforcement agency.

Monitor weather and road conditions wherever you’re traveling. For road conditions and closures in Texas, visit wherever you’re traveling. For road conditions and closures in Texas, visit Drive Texas

