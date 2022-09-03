Waco man charged for intoxication manslaughter in July fatal crash

By Angela Bonilla
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 2:05 PM CDT
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Johnathan Christian Lewis, 22, has been arrested in the death of Edwardo Zamora, 57, in July from a fatal crash in Waco.

Lewis has been charged with Intoxication Manslaughter, Manslaughter and Intoxication Assault on Sept. 2 and is being held at the McLennan County Jail

Police officers arrived at 2:15 a.m. July16 to 18th St. and Clay St. to a two-vehicle crash.

The driver of a Dodge Charger traveling southbound on 18th St. and hit a Chevrolet Silverado traveling east.

The impact spun the Chevrolet around, and turned it over on its passenger side.

Upon arrival, officers began medical aid to Zamora who was pronounced dead by Justice of The Peace Villarreal due to his severe injuries.

The driver and passenger that were in the Dodge suffered serious injuries were taken to the hospital.

