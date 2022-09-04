ATF and North Texas police ask public for help IDing suspects in gun store burglaries

By ALEX KELLER
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 8:34 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) and two North Texas police departments are asking the public to help them identify multiple people suspected of burglarizing several firearm dealers last week.

The North Richland Hills and Fort Worth Police Departments are working with the ATF to capture the four people responsible for stealing 11 guns from firearms dealers between Aug. 28 and Aug. 31.

ATF
ATF(ATF)

In each case, four masked individuals drove up to the stores in a dark-colored pickup truck and tried to break in through a window. One of the suspects wore a particularly distinctive mask during the burglaries, and law enforcement officials hope someone will recognize the person wearing it.

ATF
ATF(ATF)

According to the bureau, the first incident took place at around 5:45 a.m. on August 28. The four masked suspects broke into Shoot Smart in Fort Worth after they broke a side window. They managed to steal nine guns before fleeing.

The next morning at about 2:30 a.m., they returned to the same store and stole several magazines and boxes of ammunition. Then, at about 2:55 a.m., not even half an hour later, they broke into Elliot White Gun Co. in North Richland Hills and stole two guns, ammunition and other items.

ATF
ATF(ATF)

Just before 3:00 a.m. a day later, the burglars tried to break into Advantage Firearms in Richland Hills, but were unsuccessful. Apparently undeterred, they tried breaking into Guardian Guns in Grand Prairie at 4:15 a.m. and Academy Sports in Arlington at 4:35 a.m., but were unable to enter either store.

The burglars finally gave up for the night, but they continued their attempts on Aug. 31. Shortly after midnight, the four individuals tried to break into Texas Gun Experience in Grapevine but were unsuccessful.

At 1:00 a.m., just short of an hour later. the same four people managed to enter Academy Sports in North Richland Hills but were startled by the cleaning staff and fled without stealing anything.

“Firearms stolen from [Federal Firearms Licensed dealers] pose a serious threat to our communities and are often used in other crimes; working with our law enforcement and industry partners to investigate FFL burglaries, and prevent future ones, remains one of ATF’s top priorities,” said ATF Dallas Acting Special Agent in Charge James VanVliet.

Anyone with any information about this crime should contact the ATF at 1-888-ATF-TIPS. Information can also be sent by email or through the ATF’s website.

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Most Read

Central Texas pursuit ends with two dead in Fort Worth
Body cam video released: Pursuit in Central Texas ends with hostage, gunman dead in Fort Worth
Mark Elliott Jones, 49, of McKinney, was sentenced to 35 years in prison without the...
Child’s letter to God leads to arrest, conviction of Texas pedophile
Fertilizer companies are reportedly slammed this week as customers try to put down fertilizer...
Rain causing fertilizer frenzy in Central Texas
KWTX 10-Day Forecast
LEFT TO RIGHT: Murder victim Elizabeth Romero, murder suspects Jessica Colleen Robinson and...
‘Dig a hole for a Mexican’: Dispute over money from sale of stolen lumber led to violent confrontation before Waco woman was murdered

Latest News

Police sirens
Man found with gunshot wound in North Killeen
Rafe William Kalama, 19,
Driver in Loop 340 crash charged with manslaughter
Annabell Rodriguez along with 18 classmates were killed when a gunman entered her classroom...
Uvalde children grapple with trauma after school massacre
fastcast football night field sports
Jillian's Saturday Fastcast