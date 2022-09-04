ATF and North Texas police ask public for help IDing suspects in gun store burglaries

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) and two North Texas police departments are asking the public to help them identify multiple people suspected of burglarizing several firearm dealers last week.

The North Richland Hills and Fort Worth Police Departments are working with the ATF to capture the four people responsible for stealing 11 guns from firearms dealers between Aug. 28 and Aug. 31.

In each case, four masked individuals drove up to the stores in a dark-colored pickup truck and tried to break in through a window. One of the suspects wore a particularly distinctive mask during the burglaries, and law enforcement officials hope someone will recognize the person wearing it.

According to the bureau, the first incident took place at around 5:45 a.m. on August 28. The four masked suspects broke into Shoot Smart in Fort Worth after they broke a side window. They managed to steal nine guns before fleeing.

The next morning at about 2:30 a.m., they returned to the same store and stole several magazines and boxes of ammunition. Then, at about 2:55 a.m., not even half an hour later, they broke into Elliot White Gun Co. in North Richland Hills and stole two guns, ammunition and other items.

Just before 3:00 a.m. a day later, the burglars tried to break into Advantage Firearms in Richland Hills, but were unsuccessful. Apparently undeterred, they tried breaking into Guardian Guns in Grand Prairie at 4:15 a.m. and Academy Sports in Arlington at 4:35 a.m., but were unable to enter either store.

The burglars finally gave up for the night, but they continued their attempts on Aug. 31. Shortly after midnight, the four individuals tried to break into Texas Gun Experience in Grapevine but were unsuccessful.

At 1:00 a.m., just short of an hour later. the same four people managed to enter Academy Sports in North Richland Hills but were startled by the cleaning staff and fled without stealing anything.

“Firearms stolen from [Federal Firearms Licensed dealers] pose a serious threat to our communities and are often used in other crimes; working with our law enforcement and industry partners to investigate FFL burglaries, and prevent future ones, remains one of ATF’s top priorities,” said ATF Dallas Acting Special Agent in Charge James VanVliet.

Anyone with any information about this crime should contact the ATF at 1-888-ATF-TIPS. Information can also be sent by email or through the ATF’s website.

