Baylor wins big over Albany in season opener

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Baylor Bears entered the 2022 season with their highest preseason ranking since 2015, and much like in 2015 against SMU, the Bears had no problem dispatching the Albany Great Danes.

Baylor rolled in the first matchup between the schools 69-10.

Blake Shapen entered this season as QB1 on the depth chart after spring competition with Gerry Bohanon, and the redshirt Sophomore didn’t disappoint.

Shapen was incredibly efficient in a little over two quarters of play, throwing for 214 yards and two touchdowns on 17 of 20 passing. Shapen also added a score on the ground to end the first half.

Killeen Shoemaker graduate Monaray Baldwin put his stamp on the game early with a 47-yard touchdown catch from Shapen on Baylor’s first drive of the game.

The speedy Baldwin also added a 50-yard touchdown in the third quarter reminiscent of his score in the Sugar Bowl last season. Baldwin finished the game with 130 yards of total offense.

The Baylor defense simply overpowered Albany, only allowing 10 points on 235 yards of total offense.

The Bears will face tougher competition next week as the head to Provo, Utah to take on the BYU Cougars (1-0). That game is scheduled for a 9:15 p.m. CT kickoff on ESPN.

