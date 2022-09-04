Baylor wins big over Albany in season opener

The Bears win 69-10 over the Great Danes.
Baylor wide receiver Gavin Holmes (6) breaks away from Albany defensive end Anton Juncaj (95)...
Baylor wide receiver Gavin Holmes (6) breaks away from Albany defensive end Anton Juncaj (95) and others to return a punt for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Waco, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero)(LM Otero | AP)
By Royden Ogletree
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 9:38 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Baylor Bears entered the 2022 season with their highest preseason ranking since 2015, and much like in 2015 against SMU, the Bears had no problem dispatching the Albany Great Danes.

Baylor rolled in the first matchup between the schools 69-10.

Blake Shapen entered this season as QB1 on the depth chart after spring competition with Gerry Bohanon, and the redshirt Sophomore didn’t disappoint.

Shapen was incredibly efficient in a little over two quarters of play, throwing for 214 yards and two touchdowns on 17 of 20 passing. Shapen also added a score on the ground to end the first half.

Killeen Shoemaker graduate Monaray Baldwin put his stamp on the game early with a 47-yard touchdown catch from Shapen on Baylor’s first drive of the game.

The speedy Baldwin also added a 50-yard touchdown in the third quarter reminiscent of his score in the Sugar Bowl last season. Baldwin finished the game with 130 yards of total offense.

The Baylor defense simply overpowered Albany, only allowing 10 points on 235 yards of total offense.

The Bears will face tougher competition next week as the head to Provo, Utah to take on the BYU Cougars (1-0). That game is scheduled for a 9:15 p.m. CT kickoff on ESPN.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Central Texas pursuit ends with two dead in Fort Worth
Body cam video released: Pursuit in Central Texas ends with hostage, gunman dead in Fort Worth
Mark Elliott Jones, 49, of McKinney, was sentenced to 35 years in prison without the...
Child’s letter to God leads to arrest, conviction of Texas pedophile
Fertilizer companies are reportedly slammed this week as customers try to put down fertilizer...
Rain causing fertilizer frenzy in Central Texas
KWTX 10-Day Forecast
LEFT TO RIGHT: Murder victim Elizabeth Romero, murder suspects Jessica Colleen Robinson and...
‘Dig a hole for a Mexican’: Dispute over money from sale of stolen lumber led to violent confrontation before Waco woman was murdered

Latest News

Mart's Monte Swaner prepares for the 2022 season
Zimmerman Law Firm Marquee Matchup: Mart makes a statement with big win over Marlin
Week 2 Hot Plays
VOTE: Week 2 Slovacek’s Xtra Hot Play
Week 2 Hot Plays
Week 2 Slovacek's Xtra Hot Play
Mart holds their first football practice of the 2020 season.
HSFB Games rescheduled due to shortage of officials