Driver ejected from truck in rollover accident in Fall's County

WACO, Texas (KWTX)- The driver in a rollover crash in Fall’s County is expected to be okay after being ejected from the vehicle on Sunday morning, according to investigators.

The Fall’s County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a single vehicle rollover on County Road 417 where the driver, who was the sole occupant, was found ejected from the vehicle.

According to authorities, deputies and first responders began providing medical attention to driver until the paramedics arrived.

The victim was air lifted to a hospital.

The Texas Department Of Public Safety is currently investigating the cause of the crash and any factors involved.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.