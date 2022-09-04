Driver in Loop 340 crash charged with manslaughter

Rafe William Kalama, 19,(McLennan County Jail)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 7:38 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Rafe William Kalama, 19, has been arrested and charged with manslaughter in the death of James May,46, on July 30.

Waco Police officers were called around 4:37 a.m. to the Loop 340 West Bound Access Road and Marlin Highway Southbound Access Road.

According to police, a Kalama was traveling west on E. Loop 340 when the front of his vehicle struck another vehicle on the left passenger side and injuring May.

May died at the scene due to his injuries.

