Driver in Loop 340 crash charged with manslaughter

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Rafe William Kalama, 19, has been arrested and charged with manslaughter in the death of James May,46, on July 30.

Waco Police officers were called around 4:37 a.m. to the Loop 340 West Bound Access Road and Marlin Highway Southbound Access Road.

According to police, a Kalama was traveling west on E. Loop 340 when the front of his vehicle struck another vehicle on the left passenger side and injuring May.

May died at the scene due to his injuries.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.