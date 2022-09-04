Food prices are up at WestFest, but there are still ways to save
WEST, Texas (KWTX) - Thousands of people are in West this weekend to enjoy a slice of Czech heritage at WestFest. But if you plan on eating a slice or piece of really anything, be ready to pay up.
Speedy Spuds is bringing the signature fair ribbon fries to the festival this year at a higher cost.
“It’s just everything you put into it, the barbecue sauce, the nacho cheese, everything just adds up with higher supply prices,” Speedy Spuds co-owner Colby Stoker said.
Stoker and his co-owner Danny Allen used to be able to buy a 50 lb box of potatoes for around $50. Now that same box is costing them $25 more.
“We just recently a couple weeks ago decided to up the prices because we’ve just seen the decrease in profit each month,” Stoker said.
The duo sell their long ribbon fries for $12 now, but just a short time ago they cost $10.
KWTX News 10 wanted to find the cheapest food options at the festival – all on a budget of $20.
Here’s a breakdown of all the items our team was able to get:
- $4.50 for nachos with jalapenos from West Gymnastics
- $4 potato and cheese pierogi with sour cream from Granny Dee’s Pierogi
- $5.41 cheese dog from Fletcher’s Original Corny Dog
- $5 original lemonade from Freesh Squeezed Lemonade Shake Ups
In total our team spent $17.41, just short of the original $20 budget.
