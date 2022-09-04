Food prices are up at WestFest, but there are still ways to save

WEST, Texas (KWTX) - Thousands of people are in West this weekend to enjoy a slice of Czech heritage at WestFest. But if you plan on eating a slice or piece of really anything, be ready to pay up.

Speedy Spuds is bringing the signature fair ribbon fries to the festival this year at a higher cost.

“It’s just everything you put into it, the barbecue sauce, the nacho cheese, everything just adds up with higher supply prices,” Speedy Spuds co-owner Colby Stoker said.

Stoker and his co-owner Danny Allen used to be able to buy a 50 lb box of potatoes for around $50. Now that same box is costing them $25 more.

“We just recently a couple weeks ago decided to up the prices because we’ve just seen the decrease in profit each month,” Stoker said.

The duo sell their long ribbon fries for $12 now, but just a short time ago they cost $10.

KWTX News 10 wanted to find the cheapest food options at the festival – all on a budget of $20.

Here’s a breakdown of all the items our team was able to get:

$4.50 for nachos with jalapenos from West Gymnastics

$4 potato and cheese pierogi with sour cream from Granny Dee’s Pierogi

$5.41 cheese dog from Fletcher’s Original Corny Dog

$5 original lemonade from Freesh Squeezed Lemonade Shake Ups

In total our team spent $17.41, just short of the original $20 budget.

