Giganticon: comic and pop culture fest, in Killeen, wraps up its first year--Already planning for 2023

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Comic and pop culture fans in Central Texas now have something new to look forward to every year.

Giganticon, a comic and pop culture fest just wrapped up its first year at the Killeen Civic and Convention Center.

“This place is a different kind of magic, this is a different world,” said actor T.J. Storm.

What do R2-D2, Godzilla and Deadpool all have in common?

They were all in attendance for Killeen’s first Giganticon this weekend.

“This is where you get to meet your compatriots and hang out with your friends and share art, share comics and trade cool ideas. It’s really fun stuff, I love it,” said Storm.

The weekend long event featured more than one hundred exhibitors showcasing comics, toys, collectibles and some amazing art.

Those in attendance also took part in cosplay, paying tribute to their favorite characters with costume replicas so exact in detail they’ll make you do a double take.

“You see their love, what they love in their life. Then you see someone across the room with that same exact passion about it and you’re like ‘did we just become best friends?’ Yes, we did and that’s that connection you see,” said Giganticon owner, Brian Fletcher

Giganticon also featured special guests from cult classics like dragon ball z, star trek and stranger things among many others.

Storm, best known for his roles in Godzilla: King of the Monsters and The Predator was fascinated by sci-fi films growing up.

Now, he says it’s an honor to work besides some of his childhood favorites.

“Being able to lose myself in novels and movies like star wars and star trek and stuff like that. The never-ending story, the dude from the never-ending story is here. I love that stuff,” said Storm.

If you didn’t make it to this year’s Giganticon, I recommend any comic fan to put it on your list for 2023.

