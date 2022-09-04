Hit and miss rain activity continues for the upcoming work week

With less cloud cover found across Central Texas on Sunday it is definitely hotter outside. Temperatures across the area this afternoon are in the upper 80s to mid 90s, but that humidity is making everyone feel hotter, in fact some feel-like the low 100s.

Rain coverage is overall lower than what we were seeing last week. A weak frontal boundary is to our north as of Sunday afternoon. That’s where showers and storms are taking place. This boundary will push south slowly and bring us a chance for showers and storms Sunday evening into the early overnight hours.

Labor Day Monday is looking similar to what we saw on Sunday. Partly cloudy skies with highs reaching into the upper 80s to mid 90s for the afternoon with feels-like temperatures closer to the century mark for some. You might have some outdoor plans for the holiday, so it’s good news that most in Central Texas look to remain rain-free, but we do have some rain in the forecast on Monday.

As far as rain chances go on Labor Day, forecast models bring a few showers in from the north during the morning into the lunchtime hours. We will then see scattered showers and storms fire up across Central Texas for the afternoon and early evening hours.

So how is the rest of the work week shaping up? Well rain coverage will overall be lower for Central Texas throughout the week. Not everyone will see rain, but hit and miss shower and storm activity look to be possible each day during the afternoon and early evening hours. Rain totals will be low for our area, in fact by the end of next week only 0.10″ to 0.25″ of rain looks possible, but we could see some localized higher amounts of 0.50′ to 1″. Higher rain totals look to remain to our south and east closer to the Gulf where higher moisture will be located.

With lower rain chances means a little less cloud cover as well. That means temperatures will be warming up more than what we saw previously in the last week. Forecast models bring in a few weak cold fronts Tuesday through Friday, but there isn’t any cooler air to work with. Those fronts will be the focus point for some rain, but will not bring us a significant cool down. Highs Tuesday into the early parts of the following week look to remain in the mid 80s to low 90s across Central Texas.

Tropics Update: After a very quiet start to the 2022 hurricane season, we are now seeing things ramp up out in the Atlantic. For the first time in 25 years, we went through the month of August without a named storm and now we have 2 named storms.

Danielle formed in the north-central Atlantic earlier in the work week and gained strength and became the first hurricane of the season. Danielle will not bring any impacts to the U.S. and looks to remain a Category 1 Hurricane as it moves east/northeast through the Atlantic. It’s forecast to slowly weaken by the end of the work week.

Earl is currently a tropical storm located north of the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico on Sunday. The National Hurricane Center has Earl potentially gaining strength and potentially becoming a Category 2 Hurricane near the end of the work week. Just like Danielle, Earl is forecast to remain over the ocean and bring no impacts to the U.S. Bermuda will be watching this storm by the end of the week.



