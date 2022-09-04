Man found with gunshot wound in North Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A man has been airlifted to Baylor Scott and White after being shot on Saturday evening in downtown Killeen.

Killeen police officers responded at approximately 5:43 a.m. Sept. 3 to the 400 block of North 12th Street in reference to a shooting disturbance.

Officers arrived and found the victim with a gunshot would who’s condition is unknown.

No other information is available at this time.

This incident is currently under investigation.

Anyone with information is to call (254) 501-8800.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.