Man found with gunshot wound in North Killeen

Police sirens
Police sirens(WSMV)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 8:32 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A man has been airlifted to Baylor Scott and White after being shot on Saturday evening in downtown Killeen.

Killeen police officers responded at approximately 5:43 a.m. Sept. 3 to the 400 block of North 12th Street in reference to a shooting disturbance.

Officers arrived and found the victim with a gunshot would who’s condition is unknown.

No other information is available at this time.

This incident is currently under investigation.

Anyone with information is to call (254) 501-8800.

