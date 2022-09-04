Mart man charged with child exploitation

The man was found in possession of child pornography authorities say he produced and distributed.
Leonard Newman of Mart
Leonard Newman of Mart(Mclennan County S.O. Criminal Investigations Division)
By Ashley Ruiz
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - According to the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office Human Trafficking Unit, on Friday, September 2nd, Homeland Security Investigations in Austin shared a tip that Leonard Newman, of Mart, sent explicit images of children to authorities in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Yesterday, both teams executed a search warrant on Newman’s home, where they found Newman, allegedly in possession of child pornography.

Officials say, Newman confessed to sexually abusing 4 children, and sending the photographs and videos he was making to other individuals.

At this time he is in the McLennan County Jail and has been charged with Sexual Performance of a Child, Distribution of Child Pornography, 2 counts of Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child, and 2 counts of Continuous Trafficking of Minors.

If you plan on eating a slice or piece of really anything at WestFest, be ready to pay up.
