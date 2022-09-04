Mart man charged with child exploitation

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - According to the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office Human Trafficking Unit, on Friday, September 2nd, Homeland Security Investigations in Austin shared a tip that Leonard Newman, of Mart, sent explicit images of children to authorities in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Yesterday, both teams executed a search warrant on Newman’s home, where they found Newman, allegedly in possession of child pornography.

Officials say, Newman confessed to sexually abusing 4 children, and sending the photographs and videos he was making to other individuals.

At this time he is in the McLennan County Jail and has been charged with Sexual Performance of a Child, Distribution of Child Pornography, 2 counts of Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child, and 2 counts of Continuous Trafficking of Minors.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.