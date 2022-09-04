One person injured following a shooting in Navasota

shooting
shooting(MGN)
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 11:28 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) -The Navasota Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Saturday night.

The incident took place in the 700 block of West Virginia Street around 10 p.m.

Navasota Police released a statement confirming that one person was injured during the shooting and was transported to a local hospital by helicopter for treatment.

The Navasota Police Department did not confirm what led to the shooting or if a suspect is in custody.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and further details will be released later.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Central Texas pursuit ends with two dead in Fort Worth
Body cam video released: Pursuit in Central Texas ends with hostage, gunman dead in Fort Worth
Mark Elliott Jones, 49, of McKinney, was sentenced to 35 years in prison without the...
Child’s letter to God leads to arrest, conviction of Texas pedophile
Fertilizer companies are reportedly slammed this week as customers try to put down fertilizer...
Rain causing fertilizer frenzy in Central Texas
KWTX 10-Day Forecast
LEFT TO RIGHT: Murder victim Elizabeth Romero, murder suspects Jessica Colleen Robinson and...
‘Dig a hole for a Mexican’: Dispute over money from sale of stolen lumber led to violent confrontation before Waco woman was murdered

Latest News

FBI Kansas City warns Kansas parents of sextortion scheme targeting young boys on April 28, 2022.
Texas police department warns parents of alleged sextortion of teens
The Texas Department Of Public Safety is currently investigating the cause of the crash and any...
Driver ejected from truck in rollover accident in Fall's County
Gov. Greg Abbott said rape victims can take Plan B. But emergency contraception isn’t widely available for the state’s poorest people.
Leonard Newman of Mart
Tip leads to Mart man charged with child exploitation after sending explicit images to North Carolina
Yahir Cancino, a Dalhart High School sophomore, has died after suffering a head injury early...
Dalhart high school football player dies after head injury