Rain chances lower some, but still hang around for the rest of the Holiday weekend

Clouds will be clearing our area from north to south Sunday morning as some drier air moves in from the north behind a weak cold front. It’s still a bit muggy out this morning and temperatures are in the low to mid 70s waking up. Rain chances lower for Central Texas today as drier air moves in, but we’re still expecting to see isolated to scattered showers and storms for the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures this afternoon look to warm back into the upper 80s to near the mid 90s under partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Labor Day Monday looks very similar to Sunday. Isolated to scattered showers and storms remain possible for the afternoon and evening hours. Not everyone will see rain on Labor Day, but it is a safe bet to have a back up indoor plan just in case rain impacts any of those outdoor plans. Cloud coverage and those rain chances should continue to help keep temperatures just below average in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Our unsettled weather pattern continues for the rest of the upcoming work week. Our upper-level weather pattern remains in a position to keep a chance for late day showers and storms each day this week. Widespread rain totals look to remain on the low side right now, with most areas seeing near or less than half an inch, but isolated higher amounts of 1 to 2 inches will be possible for some in Central Texas. We will be watching for localized flooding issues, so make sure to keep up to date with the forecast each day. The highest rain totals across the state look to be near and south of I-10.

Temperatures look to stay near to just below normal for Central Texas for the upcoming week as our rain chances lower. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s expected for the work week.

Late in the week into the following weekend, we could be tracking another storm system pushing through Central Texas. It’s a bit too early for specifics on what days will be the rainiest, but models indicate that we’ll be keeping rain and “mild” temperatures around into the following week.

Tropics Update

After a very quiet start to the 2022 hurricane season, we are now seeing things ramp up out in the Atlantic. For the first time in 25 years, we went through the month of August without a named storm and now we have 2 named storms.

Danielle formed in the north-central Atlantic earlier in the work week and gained strength and became the first hurricane of the season. Danielle lost strength and is now back to a tropical storm, but is expected to become a hurricane again. This storm is forecast to not be a problem for the United States and remain a storm over the ocean.

Tropical Storm Earl formed Friday evening east of the Caribbean. This storm is forecast to pass north of the northern Leeward Islands, Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico over Labor Day weekend. Right now Earl is forecast to remain a tropical storm and turn to the north. It looks like Earl will be hanging out in the Atlantic early into the work week, but Bermuda may have to watch as we get closer to next weekend.

