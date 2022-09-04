Theme for annual Palomino Festival is Uvalde Strong in Uvalde

UVALDE, Texas (CNN NEWSOURCE) - It’s been three months since the deadly shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

The community is still grieving and recovering making an annual celebration even more important this year.

Despite the rain, there was plenty of excitement for Saturday’s Polomino Fest from first timers to those who have come before.

“We’re all just here trying to can’t say move on cause the pain is still gonna be there but to enjoy what little we can,” said Zaammarh Martinez, an Uvalde resident.

This year’s festival feels a little different.

Families of the 21 victims took part in the parade’s festival, showing the faces and names of the ones taken on May 25.

Ismael Martinez is one of the organizers of Palomino fest.

He says COVID cancelled things for the past few years, this year plans were set early for the Labor Day weekend celebration.

“That was all good and then May 24 comes and it, and it brought everything to a halt,” said Martinez.

The board debated putting on the festival but decided for it because they can use the weekend to honor those who were killed and donate to those who were hurt.

This weekend of fun serving as moment of joy for a community still saturated in sadness.

“Even though the pain is still there we can enjoy what little life there is because life is short, you never know what can happen,” said Martinez.

Sunday is the final night for Palomino Fest.

There will e a special tribute to the shooting victims during an evening performance.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.