Tip leads to Mart man charged with child exploitation after sending explicit images to North Carolina

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Leonard Newman, of Mart, has been charged with distribution of child pornography among other charges after a tip given to authorities of him sending explicit images of children to authorities in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Newman was arrested Sept. 2 at his home after a search warrant was obtained by the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office Human Trafficking Unit and Homeland Security Investigations.

While in the home, authorities found Newman allegedly in possession of child pornography, the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office says on their Facebook page.

According to the investigators, the suspect confessed to sexually abusing four children as well as sending photographs and videos he made to other individuals.

Newman has also been charged with sexual performance of a child, distribution of child pornography, two counts of continuous sexual abuse of a child and two counts of continuous trafficking of minors.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.