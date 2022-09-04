Tip leads to Mart man charged with child exploitation after sending explicit images to North Carolina

Leonard Newman of Mart
Leonard Newman of Mart(Mclennan County S.O. Criminal Investigations Division)
By Ashley Ruiz
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Leonard Newman, of Mart, has been charged with distribution of child pornography among other charges after a tip given to authorities of him sending explicit images of children to authorities in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Newman was arrested Sept. 2 at his home after a search warrant was obtained by the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office Human Trafficking Unit and Homeland Security Investigations.

While in the home, authorities found Newman allegedly in possession of child pornography, the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office says on their Facebook page.

According to the investigators, the suspect confessed to sexually abusing four children as well as sending photographs and videos he made to other individuals.

Newman has also been charged with sexual performance of a child, distribution of child pornography, two counts of continuous sexual abuse of a child and two counts of continuous trafficking of minors.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Central Texas pursuit ends with two dead in Fort Worth
Body cam video released: Pursuit in Central Texas ends with hostage, gunman dead in Fort Worth
Mark Elliott Jones, 49, of McKinney, was sentenced to 35 years in prison without the...
Child’s letter to God leads to arrest, conviction of Texas pedophile
Fertilizer companies are reportedly slammed this week as customers try to put down fertilizer...
Rain causing fertilizer frenzy in Central Texas
KWTX 10-Day Forecast
LEFT TO RIGHT: Murder victim Elizabeth Romero, murder suspects Jessica Colleen Robinson and...
‘Dig a hole for a Mexican’: Dispute over money from sale of stolen lumber led to violent confrontation before Waco woman was murdered

Latest News

Gov. Greg Abbott said rape victims can take Plan B. But emergency contraception isn’t widely available for the state’s poorest people.
Yahir Cancino, a Dalhart High School sophomore, has died after suffering a head injury early...
Dalhart high school football player dies after head injury
If you plan on eating a slice or piece of really anything at WestFest, be ready to pay up.
Higher food prices at WestFest
fastcast lake water blue skies
Jillian's Sunday Fastcast