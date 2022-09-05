Central Texas man charged with child exploitation after allegedly sending explicit images to federal investigators

Suspect held at McLennan County jail under $600,000 bond
Leonard Newman of Mart
Leonard Newman of Mart(Mclennan County S.O. Criminal Investigations Division)
By Ashley Ruiz
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Leonard Newman, of Mart, has been charged with distribution of child pornography, among other offenses, after officials said he sent explicit images of children to federal authorities in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Newman was arrested Sept. 2 at his home in Mart after a search warrant was obtained by the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office Human Trafficking Unit and Homeland Security Investigations.

While in the home, authorities found Newman in possession of child pornography, some of which he’d been creating with at least two 12-year-old relatives since they were eight-years-old, according to Sheriff Parnell McNamara.

“Newman is the worst of the worst, you don’t get any worse than doing this to your own family,” McNamara told KWTX Sunday. “He is sick, deranged, and pure evil.”

According to the investigators, Newman confessed to sexually abusing four children as well as sending photographs and videos he made to other individuals.

Newman has been charged with sexual performance of a child, distribution of child pornography, two counts of continuous sexual abuse of a child and two counts of continuous trafficking of minors.

He remains in the McLennan County with $600,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FBI Kansas City warns Kansas parents of sextortion scheme targeting young boys on April 28, 2022.
Texas police department warns parents of alleged sextortion of teens
Central Texas pursuit ends with two dead in Fort Worth
Body cam video released: Pursuit in Central Texas ends with hostage, gunman dead in Fort Worth
Guadalupe Florez was reportedly involved in a hit-and-run crash near Cameron.
Central Texas football coach arrested for DWI
Fertilizer companies are reportedly slammed this week as customers try to put down fertilizer...
Rain causing fertilizer frenzy in Central Texas
“In God We Trust” posters
Parents of North Texas School Districts send cease and desist of ‘In God We Trust’ posters

Latest News

Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott and Democrat Beto O’Rourke
Abbott to launch television ad targeting O’Rourke over police funding
Couy Griffin was convicted of illegally entering U.S. Capitol grounds during the riot that...
Judge disqualifies Cowboys for Trump founder from public office
Bryan Police are on the scene of a one-vehicle crash on Silver Hill Road near SH 47.
Bryan Police identify victims in double homicide investigation
Spring Valley Road construction project adds some sidewalks
Hewitt parents struggle with morning commute due to lack of sidewalks across from elementary school
The U.S. Department of Agriculture wants small towns in Central Texas to apply for part the...
USDA seeking Central Texas applicants for ‘Reconnect Program’ funding for better internet for small towns