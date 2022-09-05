Scattered rain back again today, but rain chances coming down soon

After a few soggy weeks of occasional soggy weather across Central Texas, we’re seeing signs that the pattern will dry out for a bit. There’s still some rain chances hanging around, including today, but those odds are fairly low and they’ll be gone soon with full sunshine returning by the weekend. Today’s weather will be driven by a stalled front to our north. The same stalled front kicked up a few thunderstorms near the Red River that eventually raked through Central Texas yesterday and it’ll potentially kick up some more rain today too. Rain is possible at any point during the day today as a few showers could pop-up in what is an unstable atmosphere, but the best shower and storm chances won’t really arrive until the afternoon. Rain chances start to go up after 1 PM and some storms could be strong with gusty winds and small hail. The most likely rain and strong storm chances will be near and especially west of I-35. Scattered showers will hang around for the afternoon and then gradually diminish after sunset. We’re expecting temperatures today in the mid-to-upper 60s to warm steadily into the low-to-mid 90s late in the day today with heat index values nearing 100°.

Temperatures will be the big thing changing over the next few days but they won’t be changing by much. We’re expecting highs to remain in the low-to-mid 90s Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the low-to-mid 90s, but a passing weak front Wednesday afternoon should help to get rid of some humidity and also drop temperatures a bit too. Wednesday’s front will also get rid of pretty much all of the rain chances with a 0% chance in the forecast every day from Thursday through next Wednesday. As far as temperatures go, expect morning temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s, but highs will drop from the mid-90s Wednesday into the upper 80s and low 90s Thursday and Friday. After Friday, however, high pressure will start to reinsert itself and highs will again climb back into the low-to-mid 90s this weekend and through much of next week.

