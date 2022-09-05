Some showers/storms possible to start the week

After some storms over the weekend, Labor Day Monday featured showers/storms too. Areas west of I-35 have the highest chance for strong storms with gusty winds and heavy downpours for the afternoon but after that, the best chance for rain will shift more eastward for the next few days. And then after that... rain chances, unfortunately, start to dwindle down as the week progresses.

Temperatures will be the big thing changing over the next few days but they won’t be changing by much. We’re expecting highs to remain in the low-to-mid 90s Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the low-to-mid 90s, but a passing weak front Wednesday afternoon should help to get rid of some humidity and also drop temperatures a bit too. Wednesday’s front will also get rid of pretty much all of the rain chances with a 0% chance in the forecast every day from Thursday through next Wednesday. As far as temperatures go, expect morning temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s, but highs will drop from the mid-90s Wednesday into the upper 80s and low 90s Thursday and Friday. After Friday, however, high pressure will start to reinsert itself and highs will again climb back into the low-to-mid 90s this weekend and through much of next week.

