Strong winds cause Central Texas State Fair sign to collapse, two injured at the Bell County Expo Center

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Two Central Texas State Fair visitors are in the hospital with one in critical condition after strong winds caused a sign to collapse Sunday.

The incident occurred at the fair entrance where multiple 55-gallon drums filled with water drums were securing a sign, according to the Bell County Expo Center.

Emergency medical crews on the scene were to respond and render aid quickly.

Both victims were transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple where one is suffering from critical injuries.

“Bell County staff have been left reeling by this tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families,” said James Stafford, Bell County’s spokesman in a statement.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.