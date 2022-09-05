Teen charged for murder after hitting three vehicles during police chase

Christopher Evan Romero, 17
Christopher Evan Romero, 17(Harris County Jail)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PASADENA, Texas (KWTX) - A teen has been charged with murder among other charges following a police chase that lead to the death of an innocent driver Sunday.

Christopher Evan Romero, 17, has been also been charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, felony evading arrest with a motor vehicle and is being held at the Harris County Jail with a $300,000 bond. Romero also has an outstanding felony warrant out of Dimmit County.

Webster Police Department officers began the pursuit at 12:30 a.m. Sept. 4 after an attempted traffic stop of a stolen vehicle leading officers to the Beltway 8 Frontage Road and Spencer Highway.

Romero accelerated and hit three vehicles after authorities stopped at a stop light leading to the death of Rolando Del Real Gonzales,40, according to police.

According to KTRK, a missing 15-year-old out of San Antonio was also in the vehicle.

“The public defender asked for a $50,000 bond, but the judge set bond at $300,000 and said if Romero does post that bond, he must remain under 24-hour house arrest,” reports KTRK.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FBI Kansas City warns Kansas parents of sextortion scheme targeting young boys on April 28, 2022.
Texas police department warns parents of alleged sextortion of teens
Central Texas pursuit ends with two dead in Fort Worth
Body cam video released: Pursuit in Central Texas ends with hostage, gunman dead in Fort Worth
Mark Elliott Jones, 49, of McKinney, was sentenced to 35 years in prison without the...
Child’s letter to God leads to arrest, conviction of Texas pedophile
Fertilizer companies are reportedly slammed this week as customers try to put down fertilizer...
Rain causing fertilizer frenzy in Central Texas
KWTX 10-Day Forecast

Latest News

Nearly One Third of Some “Pre-Approved” Offers Resulted in Denials; Company to Pay $3 Million...
FTC takes action against ‘Credit Karma’ in tricking customers with “pre-approved” credit offers
Camille's Labor Day Monday Fastcast
Bryan Police are on the scene of a one-vehicle crash on Silver Hill Road near SH 47.
Bryan Police declare suspicious deaths a double homicide
Leonard Newman of Mart
Mart man charged with child exploitation after allegedly sending explicit images to federal investigators