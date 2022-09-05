Temple man charged with online harassment after many incidents against ex-girlfriend

By Angela Bonilla
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A 35-year-old Temple man has been charged with online harassment with a fake persona after allegedly creating multiple dating profiles with his ex-girlfriend’s information.

Raymond Vasquez Velasquez, 35, was arrested Aug. 8 and is being held at the Bell County Jail on a $150,000 bond.

Temple Police Officers were called on Dec. 8, 2021 to the 1600 block of Avalon Road where the victim told them of the profiles the suspect took as well as evidence where he posted sexually explicit videos and photos of her on sites like TikTok and Facebook.

“The photos had been taken taken with her consent when she was in a dating relationship with the suspect and had been only shared by her to him,” states the affidavit.

Vasquez Velasquez told the victim on Nov. 30, 2021 he was “going to drive his 18 wheeler through her home, kill her and her children.” The victim told the police of the alarming behavior the suspect committed such as breaking into her home, taking the light off her ring camera and slashing and destroying furniture among other details which were previously reported to police.

The suspect also texted the victim’s daughter nude photos of the victim and later texted the victim, “Show the cops I Raymond Velasquez killing you and Emilio, take my word 100. Show you disrespect b**** again you be dead and him at his job-on my my life want done wont say no more....”

