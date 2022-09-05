Temple Police searching for missing 13-year-old
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 9:42 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is asking for the public’s help for their search for a missing 13-year-old.
Marcela Hamilton-Ortiz, 13, was last seen in the 2000 block of South 43rd Street.
Hamilton-Ortiz is described as 4 feet 11 inches, black hair, brown eyes, wears glasses and a nose ring. She also has a cross tattoo on her hand.
Anyone with information is to call 254-298-5500.
Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.