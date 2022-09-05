Two DWI arrests made after separate collisions in the Northgate area

Dustin Bookout (left) and Dorado Delgado (right) were arrested for driving while intoxicated...
Dustin Bookout (left) and Dorado Delgado (right) were arrested for driving while intoxicated Sunday morning.(Mug shots provided by Brazos County Detention Center)
By Conner Beene
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 11:20 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A pair of DWI arrests were made after drivers struck vehicles in the Northgate area Sunday morning.

Dustin Bookout, 30, reportedly backed into a vehicle as he was trying to leave. According to officers Bookout wouldn’t say he was driving and refused to take a standard field sobriety test.

Video evidence that was captured from a nearby traffic camera goes on to show that he is the one that caused the collision. Bookout was charged with driving while intoxicated and resisting transport.

Dorado Delgado, 21, reportedly struck a vehicle in the Northgate parking garage.

According to an arrest affidavit, an off-duty officer was reportedly helping Delgado get an Uber home before the incident occurred.

Delgado proceeded to get into his vehicle and backed into another vehicle and was then arrested.

